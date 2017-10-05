'You are still my best friend': Michelle Obama tweets love for husband Barack

Washington: The Obamas celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, October 3 and to mark the occasion, former first lady Michelle took to Twitter to make a public gesture to her husband on their special day.

"Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I <3 (heart) you," she tweeted and captioned it with a black and white photo taken from their wedding album.

Nearly 2 million followers liked the post.

Barack and Michelle met in 1989, while the politician was a summer associate at a Chicago law firm. Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, worked as his advisor. Initially, Michelle refused to accept the offer of a date from him, but fate took over.

The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 1992.