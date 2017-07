You're in such good shape, beautiful: Donald Trump to French First Lady Brigitte Macron

Paris: US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to Paris praised French First Lady Brigitte Macron for being in 'such good shape'. "You`re in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful," Trump told the French President's wife on Thursday, who was standing next to US First Lady Melania Trump.

The couples dined together at a gourmet Eiffel Tower restaurant last night.

Earlier on Thursday, at the welcome ceremony in Paris, Trump and Brigitte Macron extended their hands to one another, fumbling to make contact for a handshake, before they embraced for a traditional kiss on the cheek. Afterward, they rejoined hands while they continued to talk, reports CNN.

However, social media immediately reacted with many users denouncing Trump's comments as sexist, reports the Guardian.

"Trump telling France`s First Lady `you`re in such good shape` epitomises men toeing the line between compliment and sexual harassment," wrote Twitter user Alex Berg, a freelance video producer and writer who works on feminist and gender issues.

Jen Siebel Newsom, a documentary maker and actress, tweeted: "Mr. Trump - Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate."

The White House declined to comment on the exchange.

(With inputs from agencies)