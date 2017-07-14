close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

You're in such good shape, beautiful: Donald Trump to French First Lady Brigitte Macron

US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to Paris praised French First Lady Brigitte Macron for being in 'such good shape'. "You`re in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful," Trump told the French President's wife on Thursday, who was standing next to US First Lady Melania Trump. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 09:16
You&#039;re in such good shape, beautiful: Donald Trump to French First Lady Brigitte Macron

Paris: US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to Paris praised French First Lady Brigitte Macron for being in 'such good shape'. "You`re in such good shape. She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful," Trump told the French President's wife on Thursday, who was standing next to US First Lady Melania Trump. 

The couples dined together at a gourmet Eiffel Tower restaurant last night. 

Earlier on Thursday, at the welcome ceremony in Paris, Trump and Brigitte Macron extended their hands to one another, fumbling to make contact for a handshake, before they embraced for a traditional kiss on the cheek. Afterward, they rejoined hands while they continued to talk, reports CNN.

However, social media immediately reacted with many users denouncing Trump's comments as sexist, reports the Guardian.

"Trump telling France`s First Lady `you`re in such good shape` epitomises men toeing the line between compliment and sexual harassment," wrote Twitter user Alex Berg, a freelance video producer and writer who works on feminist and gender issues.

 

Jen Siebel Newsom, a documentary maker and actress, tweeted: "Mr. Trump - Women do not want to hear unsolicited remarks on what you think of their bodies. Its gross, and deeply inappropriate."

The White House declined to comment on the exchange.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Donald Trumpbrigitte macronMelania TrumpFrench President

From Zee News

CEE Kerala NEET Rank List 2017 released; check cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in
KeralaEducation

CEE Kerala NEET Rank List 2017 released; check cee-kerala.o...

Trump Jr. &#039;&#039;red handed&#039;&#039; on Time magazine cover
AmericasWorld

Trump Jr. ''red handed'' on Time magazi...

PM Narendra Modi is another Mahatma Gandhi, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma
India

PM Narendra Modi is another Mahatma Gandhi, says Union Mini...

&#039;From darkness to light&#039;, Indian Army launches &#039;Operation Sadbhavana&#039; for Kashmiri children – Details inside
Jammu and Kashmir

'From darkness to light', Indian Army launches...

&#039;Mobiles obstructing studies&#039;, Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College bans use of handsets
India

'Mobiles obstructing studies', Maharaja Harish Ch...

Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition over India-China standoff, Amarnath attack today
India

Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition over India...

Gujarat

1 dead, 2 hurt in violent clashes between Bharwads and Rajp...

Indian astronomers discover &#039;Saraswati&#039;- an extremely large supercluster of galaxies
Space

Indian astronomers discover 'Saraswati'- an extre...

Kerala

80,000 Kerala nurses to go on indefinite strike from July 1...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Journalists killed in the line of duty

The Hamburg Summit: Rallies, riots and raves

Modi's Israel visit very successful says senior editor Jerusalem Post

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?