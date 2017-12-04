Zuckerberg rivals invested part of their FB settlement in Bitcions and are now billionaires

They made headlines for suing Mark Zuckerberg on charges that he stole the idea of Facebook from them. They received a hefty payout and invested $11 million to buy Bitcoin. Over a period of four years, twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have become billionaires.

The astonishing rise of Winklevoss twins comes on the back of astronomical rise of Bitcoins. The cryptocurrency ended November 54.6 percent higher, its best monthly performance since a near 66 percent gain in August. And Winklevoss twins have seen their investment surge by close to 10,000 per cent since they bought the cryptocurrency. They are now the world's first Bitcoin billionaires.

Many bet big on Bitcoins and turned into overnight millionairess following recent price surge. Winklevoss's, however, are the first public figures to have made a billion out of the currency. And it is not as if it was a reckless move. "If Bitcoin is a better gold or seen as a type of gold-like asset, then it could be in the trillions on a market cap," Tyler Winklevoss had told CNNMoney in 2015. "We do feel those are very real possibilities."

Little wonder then that the twins are once again making headlines, years after they sued Zuckerberg. In 2004, they had sued the Facebook founder for 'stealing' the idea of the social-networking website. They reportedly got a settlement amount of $65 million - an amount which now pales in front of how much Winklevoss twins are worth.