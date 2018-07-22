हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muhammad Riaz

Sports can bridge Indo-Pak gap: Muhammad Riaz, Pakistan wrestling team manager

"I believe sports can bring the two nations together. Be it cricket, hockey, kabaddi or wrestling, if you organise an Indo-Pak event, then you will definitely observe the excitement people have for such matches," Riaz said.

Sports can bridge Indo-Pak gap: Muhammad Riaz, Pakistan wrestling team manager
Photo Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Pakistan wrestling team manager Muhammad Riaz on Saturday said that sporting events can bridge the gap between the two countries.

The Pakistan wrestling team is currently here in India to participate in the ongoing Junior Asian Wrestling championship.

"I believe sports can bring the two nations together. Be it cricket, hockey, kabaddi or wrestling, if you organise an Indo-Pak event, then you will definitely observe the excitement people have for such matches," Riaz said.

He gave special credit to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for resolving the visa issue in a short span of time. He further stated that the issue had to be resolved as it was turning into a political tussle.

Echoing the similar views, Pakistani Wrestler Haseeb Mustafa said that political matters act as an obstacle in the sporting event and players should not face the brunt of the same.

"Due to politics, players often face difficulty to participate in cross country events. We do not get the opportunity. This should end. A player should not face injustice because of that," Mustafa said.

He further stated that organising sports events between the two nations can help develop a sense of brotherhood between the countries.

Earlier, ahead of the Junior Championship, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had not given visas to Pakistani players. The issue was resolved soon after the intervention of the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Tags:
Muhammad RiazwrestlingIndo-PakWrestling Federation of India

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close