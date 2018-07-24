हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WWE announce first-ever all-women pay-per-view event - WWE Evolution

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on Tuesday announced an all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view event - WWE Evolution - that will take place on October 28 this year at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

The event will feature women’s championship matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018.

“Because of all of you, men and women using your voices for change, we are able to provide the platform to show the world that women can do anything and be anything they want to be,” McMahon said on Monday Night Raw. “Because of all of you, we are able to stand here and make another first-ever announcement. On October 28, over 50 women, then, now and forever, will participate in an event called Evolution, and that event — I am privileged to announce — will be the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view.”

“Three years ago, our fans demanded a change with the hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance, and an evolution started,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Since that time, our female Superstars have over delivered in every opportunity presented to them, and I expect nothing different during our first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event.”

Every woman on the roster will be on hand, including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Nia Jax and Asuka, as well as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends Trish Stratus, Lita and many more.

The event will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world.

Tags:
WWEWWE EvolutionWWE womenStephanie McMahon

