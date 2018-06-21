हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RIP Vader

WWE star Vader dies of heart complications at 63

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler Leon White, popularly known as Big Van Vader, has died at the age of 63. His son Jesse White took to Twitter to announce that the WWE star breathed his last on Monday, June 18.

WWE star Vader dies of heart complications at 63
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@Mr_JesseWhite

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler Leon White, popularly known as Big Van Vader, has died at the age of 63. His son Jesse White took to Twitter to announce that the WWE star breathed his last on Monday, June 18.

According to Vader’s son, the wrestler was diagnosed with severe case of pneumonia last month. He further said that though the wrestler battled for his life but could not win over the illness.’

He tweeted, “Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time.”

According to Fox News, the WWE star was diagnosed with “congestive heart failure” in 2016. TMZ Sports reported that Vader had fought the heart condition for almost two years. The report further said that Vader had gone for an open-heart surgery in March 2018, following which he was doing well.

Before Vader became a professional wrestler, he used to play football at University of Colorado. After becoming a wrestler and shining in WWE, Vader also featured in television shows Baywatch and Boy Meets World.

Tags:
RIP VaderBig Van VaderVader death

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close