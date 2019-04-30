21 detained during nocturnal raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: Police detained at least 21 persons during nocturnal raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
They were picked up from Muran village of Pulwama district for their suspected involvement in incidents of stone pelting, police said.
