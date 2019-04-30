close

Pulwama

21 detained during nocturnal raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Police detained at least 21 persons during nocturnal raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Srinagar: Police detained at least 21 persons during nocturnal raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

They were picked up from Muran village of Pulwama district for their suspected involvement in incidents of stone pelting, police said. 

PulwamaJammu and KashmirMuran villageStone pelting
