RR vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Chetan Sakariya draws first blood, Jos Buttler departs

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 58 of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on our live blog here.  

Last Updated: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - 19:48
Comments |
Source/Twitter

Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday. The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games. Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games. DC have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season as they have struggled to keep the winning momentum going. After a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers, they were handed a 91-run thrashing by CSK. With 22 wickets at 14.50, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts this season and alongside R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan attack has the ability to defend any total. One of the positives for the Royals is that have been able to break the overdependence on Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has had a quite couple of outings.

11 May 2022, 19:45 PM

Buttler departs for 7

A rare failure for Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler as Delhi Capitals' Chetan Sakariya removes him in the 3rd over of the game for 7. Seam-up ball by Chetan moves in a bit. Jos goes for a big shot straight down the ground but fails to connect. Shardul Thakur takes an easy catch at mid-on. 

11 May 2022, 19:11 PM

Pitch report by Graeme Swann

It's a fairly good pitch, even covering off grass apart from one or two areas. It's rock hard but very, very dry and just a few inches to the side, there's grass. So one ball will spin and one ball will go straight through. I think it will be very tricky to bat later on. If I were to win the toss, without a doubt I would bat first, try and post 15-160 which could be a very good total. All in all, good pitch upfront, spin later on. 

11 May 2022, 19:07 PM

Team News

Rajasthan Royals 

Shimron Hetmyer - Out

Rassie van der Dussen - In 

Delhi Capitals

Ripal Patel,  Khaleel Ahmed - Out

Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya - In

11 May 2022, 19:05 PM

Both team captains at the toss

Sanju Samson: We dont mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it.

Rishabh Pant: We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.

11 May 2022, 19:04 PM

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

 

11 May 2022, 19:02 PM

Toss Report

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 58th match of IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. 

11 May 2022, 18:17 PM

Dream 11 for RR vs DC match

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (VC), Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: David Warner

11 May 2022, 17:39 PM

IPL 2022 RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham/Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

11 May 2022, 17:39 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

