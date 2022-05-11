11 May 2022, 19:45 PM
Buttler departs for 7
A rare failure for Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler as Delhi Capitals' Chetan Sakariya removes him in the 3rd over of the game for 7. Seam-up ball by Chetan moves in a bit. Jos goes for a big shot straight down the ground but fails to connect. Shardul Thakur takes an easy catch at mid-on.
11 May 2022, 19:11 PM
Pitch report by Graeme Swann
It's a fairly good pitch, even covering off grass apart from one or two areas. It's rock hard but very, very dry and just a few inches to the side, there's grass. So one ball will spin and one ball will go straight through. I think it will be very tricky to bat later on. If I were to win the toss, without a doubt I would bat first, try and post 15-160 which could be a very good total. All in all, good pitch upfront, spin later on.
11 May 2022, 19:07 PM
Team News
Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer - Out
Rassie van der Dussen - In
Delhi Capitals
Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed - Out
Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya - In
11 May 2022, 19:05 PM
Both team captains at the toss
Sanju Samson: We dont mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it.
Rishabh Pant: We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.
11 May 2022, 19:04 PM
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Delhi Capitals David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje
11 May 2022, 19:02 PM
Toss Report
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 58th match of IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.
11 May 2022, 18:17 PM
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant
Batters: David Warner (VC), Rovman Powell, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-Captain: David Warner
11 May 2022, 17:39 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham/Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
DC Probable XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
11 May 2022, 17:39 PM
