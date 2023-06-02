‘A Doyen Of Indian Cinema:’ Kamal Haasan Wishes Old Friend Mani Ratnam On His 67th Birthday

On filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s 67th birthday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan expressed his warm wishes to his old friend. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt message along with a picture of the two, celebrating Mani Ratnam’s significant milestone. The actor also lauded Mani Ratnam as a doyen of Indian cinema and a master filmmaker who continues to inspire the next generation. Their friendship dates to the 90s when the duo worked on two award-winning films.

“If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear Mani Ratnam you are going to be a much older man today!” Kamal Haasan wrote, adding that the filmmaker has touched the hearts of millions through his art.

“You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually,” he added.

Kamal Haasan also recalled their journey in the industry from ‘Nayakan’ (1987) to their upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘KH234’, and said, “Our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend!”

If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who_ pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023

Fans also took to the comment section and wished the filmmaker on his birthday.

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam collaboration

Kamal Haasan worked with Mani Ratnam in the 1987 film ‘Nayakan’ for which he won his second National Award. The film was inspired by the 1972 Hollywood classic ‘Godfather.’

Thirty-five years after the release of ‘Nayakan’, the actor-filmmaker duo will be teaming up for their next film, tentatively titled ‘KH234.’ The film was announced last year, a day before Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday. Apart from this, Kamal Haasan also lent his voice for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II.’