A New HIV Shield: One Shot Every Six Months – Could This Be The Turning Point The World’s Been Waiting For?

New Delhi: A new drug that could change the way the world prevents HIV has just received the green signal from the World Health Organization (WHO). Its name is Lenacapavir. And what makes it different? You only need it twice a year.

The announcement came from Kigali, Rwanda, where global health experts gathered for the 13th International AIDS Society Conference on July 14.

WHO shared new global guidelines to strengthen HIV prevention, and with it, officially recommended Lenacapavir as a key tool – especially for those who face high risk every day. They include sex workers, healthcare workers and people in close contact with HIV-positive individuals.

This long-acting drug is not entirely new. The United States approved it earlier. Back in 2022, it was already being used to treat HIV-affected patients.

Now, WHO's decision brings it into focus as a prevention method, specifically for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We still do not have a vaccine for HIV. But this drug, taken only twice a year, is the best new option we have got.”

Globally, the HIV burden remains heavy. In 2024 alone, 1.3 million people were infected. Lenacapavir is being hailed as a potential game-changer for global HIV prevention, particularly among communities like sex workers, transgender individuals, people in correctional facilities, men who have sex with men and those who inject drugs, all of whom have been disproportionately affected.

Funding for HIV prevention is drying up in many regions. That is why this drug, which works longer and requires fewer doses, feels like a breakthrough.

Lenacapavir is a product of U.S. biopharma giant Gilead Sciences. It belongs to a class of medicines called capsid inhibitors, which disrupt multiple steps in the HIV life cycle and help block the virus from replicating.

What sets it apart is its long-acting nature. Just two injections a year are enough to offer sustained protection, a significant improvement over daily pills or monthly regimens that are harder to maintain.

Compared to daily pills or monthly shots, Lenacapavir offers a simple solution – two injections a year. For those facing daily exposure to risk, this could be the protection they have been waiting for.

The need for such interventions has never been more urgent. Over 1.3 million people contracted HIV in 2024 alone, according to WHO data. A large share of these infections occurred in low- and middle-income countries, where preventive care is either unavailable or underfunded. As funding for HIV prevention declines globally, a low-maintenance, highly effective drug like Lenacapavir could help reverse troubling trends.

Public health experts say its biannual dosage makes adherence easier, especially for people with limited access to clinics or stigmatised by their communities. While the drug is yet to be rolled out widely, WHO has urged governments and NGOs to accelerate access through partnerships with local health systems.

With global focus now shifting toward long-term, low-cost solutions, Lenacapavir offers a ray of hope in a decades-long battle against HIV.