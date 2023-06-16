Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited movie, Adipurush, has finally hit theatres and is already creating a buzz. Before its release, the film initially faced criticism for its subpar VFX during the teaser launch. That resulted in the makers reworking several sequences. Unfortunately, even after its release, Adipurush continues to be plagued by controversies. The film has now been banned in Nepal due to a specific dialogue, which refers to Sita as the “daughter of India.”

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah wants the dialogue to be removed from the movie, failing which, he said, the movie won’t be “allowed to run in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.”

According to Mayor Shah, Sita is considered the daughter of Nepal and this glitch needs to be corrected.

Mayor Shah took to Twitter and said that unless the dialogue that states Janki is a daughter of India isn’t rectified, this movie and other Bollywood movies will not be permitted to be screened in Nepal. He also gave the makers a deadline of three days for making the necessary correction.

A few users even commented on the tweet, with one of them saying, “Only the 'beep' over the offensive dialogue in theatres in Nepal is not sufficient. Let's ban all Hindi Movies in Nepal unless the whole dialogue is corrected.”

About Adipurush

Om Raut directed Adipurush is based on the epic, Ramayana, and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others.