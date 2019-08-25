Air quality in Delhi improves to 'good' condition after rains

In a major relief for the people of Delhi, the air quality in the national capital improved to "good" condition this weekend as Delhi received good rainfall over the past two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a press release that the maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 33.9 degrees Celsius. It is to be noted that the IMD has already issued an orange alert in Delhi for Sunday. The national capital is expected to receive moderate rains on Sunday and it is likely that maximum temperature would plunge to around 32.0 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall in last two days has come as a respite for many in Delhi because the city was battling with poor air quality due to stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

Though heavy rainfall played an important role in briging down the temperature in the city, the water level of Yamuna touched the 206.60 metre mark earlier this week, causing trouble for thousands of people living near the bank of Yamuna river.

According to government officials, nearly 23,000 people have been aaffected due to rising water level of Yamuna and they have been shifted from the flood-plains to safer places.

Delhi goverment has set up various camps in order to provide food and shelter to the affected people.

Meanwhile, several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh have received heavy rainfall this season. The monsoon fury has left many people dead and displaced in these states.

On Saturday, the IMD had predicted that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash several parts of India on Sunday. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh,”said the IMD in a release.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan...,isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat region, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamilnadu and Kerala & Mahe,” further added the weather department.