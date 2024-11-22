Ambegaon Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam vs Indore Sunil Kondaji Total Votes Margin AIMIM Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Ambegaon Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: The Ambegaon Assembly seat is one of the 21 assembly seats in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Ambegaon seat was held on November 20. The Ambegaon assembly seat has been an NCP stronghold since the 2014 election. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam of the NCP-SP, Devdatta Shivajirao Nikam of Bhartiya Dharmanirpeksha Party, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of NCP, Dipak Rajkumar Panchmukh of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Indore Sunil Kondaji of the MNS, and 5 IND candidates. The contest is interesting this time because both Congress and the NCPSP are contesting from the seat despite being in alliance for the assembly polls.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the NCP won the elections by defeating Bankhele Rajaram Bhivsen of the Shiv Sena by around 66,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil contested the polls on the NCP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Arun Govindrao Gire of Shivsena by around 58,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.