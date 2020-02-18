हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad car mishap

1 dead, 5 injured after speeding car falls off flyover in Hyderabad

The injured people have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital here. 

1 dead, 5 injured after speeding car falls off flyover in Hyderabad
Image courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: At least one person died and five others suffered injuries after a speeding car fell off a flyover in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday (February 18, 2020). The incident took place on the Bharat Nagar flyover in Hyderabad.

"Six people were travelling in the car which was heading to Erragadda from Moosapet. At around 2:50 am on Tuesday the car hit the divider due to overspeeding and fell off the bridge. One person, who was driving the car died on the spot while five others have suffered injuries," Mohan Reddy, Sub Inspector, Sanatnagar Police Station said.

The injured people have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital here. 

A case has been registered under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 304A IPC (Causing death by negligence) against the driver.

Hyderabad car mishap
