Meteorological Department predicts heat wave in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

People in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to face scorching heat in the coming days as temperatures are expected to rise as high as 45 degree Celsius, Meteorological Department (MeT Dept) said on Saturday.

In coming days, these states may also witness thunderstorm in some areas, added the IMD.

According to the Met Department, the states are likely to register temperature between 40 and 45 degree Celsius.

"Present weather situation indicates that there was isolated turf at northeastern Karnataka at the height of 1.3 km and moving towards Tamil Nadu. Due to this, there will be thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas of the states," metrologist LV Rao told ANI.

He said: "Due to heat waves coming from northwestern states, the temperature in Andhra and Telangana is going to rise up to 45 degree Celsius. Telangana`s capital Hyderabad has already crossed 42 degree Celsius temperate over the past few days."