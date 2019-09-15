Tourist boat carrying 61 people capsizes in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari; NDRF, SDRF teams at spot

Devipatnam: A tourist boat capsized in the Godavari River in Devipatnnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the boat was carrying at least 61 people onboard at the time of the incident. Of the 61, 50 are passengers and 11 are said to be crew members

However, no casualties have been reported as yet. Nearly 10 to 15 people are reported to be safe while the search is on for others. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has directed the state authorities to co-ordinate.

As the news spread, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 30 members each, have been sent to the spot for rescue operations. Two SDRF teams, with 40 members, have also reached the spot.

As the floodwater in the river reduced, the authorities have accorded permission for boating in the river.

The mishap took place when the passengers were heading to Papikondalu from Gandi Pochamma temple in the tourist boat 'Royal Vasista'.

District Collector, Superintendent of Police and other government officials of irrigation and revenue departments have rushed to the mishap site in Devipanam limits in East Godavari district.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the incident and urged the state government to take immediate steps to save those who were on the ill-fated tourist boat.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has also expressed shock over the boat capsized incident on Godavari river.