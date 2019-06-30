WATCH: Budding Hyderabad cricketer seeks financial help to represent India

HYDERABAD: Syed Abdul Aziz, a budding cricketer from Hyderabad, has made a video appeal to the government seeking financial help to represent India one day.

Aziz, who is an all-rounder, comes from an ordinary family, which is facing an acute financial crisis in making the two ends meet.

The Hyderabad lad has played several tournaments but in order to continue his professional training, he needs money.

#WATCH Hyderabad: With an aim to play for India one day, Syed Abdul Aziz, a budding cricketer, is awaiting financial support from the government as the 17-year old's family is finding it hard to make ends meet.https://t.co/h8Tdln5Up1 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

In the past three years, Aziz has several big tournaments in Mumbai, Vizag, Hyderabad and other cities and received many accolades for his exceptional talent.

He recently represented SSGF Cricket Club from Indian side against American under-17 team and received the best all-rounder award.

The youngster aims to represent India in future and for that, he needs financial help from the government to continue his professional training.

The young cricketer's father Syed Abdul Hai has also urged the government to help not only his son but all young talented cricketers in Hyderabad who can bring laurels for the country.