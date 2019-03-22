हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LinkedIn adds in-app meeting planner features

The newly added features on LinkedIn Messenger are available on Android and are being rolled out to iOS users.

San Francisco: Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn has added new options to facilitate planning in-person meet-ups without having to switch from its messaging services.

"We know scheduling can often be a pain and you have to switch back and forth between apps. Now simply tap the calendar icon in the app to refer to the local calendar on your mobile device and select the open time slots you`d like to propose," Hannah Cutler, Associate Product Manager, Messenger Team, LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The post said users would soon be able to also check and see whether a proposed time works and send a confirmation.

"You can also share your current one-time location when you want to set up real-time meetings at events," Cutler said.

"To send a location to a connection, simply tap on the map pin icon in the message compose box in our iOS or Android app, search for a meeting place and tap send."

The newly added features on LinkedIn Messenger are available on Android and are being rolled out to iOS users.

 

