Arvind Kejriwal's party kickstarts Delhi Assembly poll campaign with 'AAP ka Report Card'

New Delhi: As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election heats up, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came up with an "AAP ka Report Card" to highlight their achievements in the last five years of governance. The party has been campaigning door-to-door and handing out these report cards.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the party said that the 'AAP ka Report Card' was released by Kejriwal on December 24. While this campaign was officially launched on December 26. The campaign is being conducted in all the 70 constituencies across Delhi reaching out to an estimate of 35 lakh households of the state.

The party volunteers have been visiting each and every household in their respective assembly constituency and handing out 'AAP ka Report Card' and explaining to people about the top 10 achievements of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the past five years, the statement said further.

Apart from that, the party is pasting "Lage Raho Kejriwal" stickers on the walls of every household in Delhi.

The statement claimed that the campaign was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the citizens of Delhi and that the people were acknowledging 'AAP ka Report Card'.

In the 2015 elections, AAP had secured a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had won the remaining three seats while Congress could not manage to win even a solitary seat.