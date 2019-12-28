हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Arvind Kejriwal's party kickstarts Delhi Assembly poll campaign with 'AAP ka Report Card'

As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election heats up, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came up with an "AAP ka Report Card" to highlight their achievements in the last five years of governance. The party has been campaigning door-to-door and handing out these report cards.

Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s party kickstarts Delhi Assembly poll campaign with &#039;AAP ka Report Card&#039;
The campaign is being conducted in all 70 constituencies across Delhi.

New Delhi: As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election heats up, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came up with an "AAP ka Report Card" to highlight their achievements in the last five years of governance. The party has been campaigning door-to-door and handing out these report cards.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the party said that the 'AAP ka Report Card' was released by Kejriwal on December 24. While this campaign was officially launched on December 26. The campaign is being conducted in all the 70 constituencies across Delhi reaching out to an estimate of 35 lakh households of the state.

The party volunteers have been visiting each and every household in their respective assembly constituency and handing out 'AAP ka Report Card' and explaining to people about the top 10 achievements of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the past five years, the statement said further. 

Live TV

Apart from that, the party is pasting "Lage Raho Kejriwal" stickers on the walls of every household in Delhi.

The statement claimed that the campaign was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the citizens of Delhi and that the people were acknowledging 'AAP ka Report Card'.

In the 2015 elections, AAP had secured a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had won the remaining three seats while Congress could not manage to win even a solitary seat.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020
Next
Story

At least 12 flights delayed due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Must Watch

PT12M59S

Zee News's campaign on CAA gets huge support