Prepared with Deloitte, a recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) argues that future cities will need to move beyond reacting to climate disasters. It says urban planning must combine resilient infrastructure, ecosystem restoration and stronger governance to prepare for long-term risks. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reached a similar conclusion when it said the next stage of urbanisation across Asia and the Pacific will depend on cities that can balance environmental sustainability, climate resilience and inclusive growth.