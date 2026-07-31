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Why Asia's next big urban race is no longer about skyscrapers, but survival

Cities are adopting smarter designs to handle climate risks and rapid growth. The next generation of urban projects will be judged by resilience, not only scale.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 05:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 05:27 AM IST
Why Asia's next big urban race is no longer about skyscrapers, but survival

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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