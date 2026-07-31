New Delhi: Asia's urban success is no longer being measured by the height of its skyscrapers or the size of its business districts. As climate threats become difficult to ignore, the race is now about building cities that can withstand floods, rising temperatures and other environmental shocks.
Once largely confined to corporate disclosures and investor presentations, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is influencing how governments, urban planners and developers think about the future of cities. With rising temperatures, floods, extreme weather conditions and rapid urbanisation testing the limits of urban centres, resilience has become as important as economic growth.
Prepared with Deloitte, a recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) argues that future cities will need to move beyond reacting to climate disasters. It says urban planning must combine resilient infrastructure, ecosystem restoration and stronger governance to prepare for long-term risks. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reached a similar conclusion when it said the next stage of urbanisation across Asia and the Pacific will depend on cities that can balance environmental sustainability, climate resilience and inclusive growth.
The changing priorities are visible across the region.
Singapore's Tengah has been planned as a "forest town" with smart energy systems and extensive green spaces. South Korea's Songdo International Business District integrates digital infrastructure with sustainability, while Masdar City in the UAE has experimented with low-carbon urban design. The projects point to a move away from isolated green buildings towards city-scale planning, where transport, water, energy and public spaces are designed as interconnected systems.
Vietnam is also seeking to keep pace with these changes.
Among the country's large-scale urban developments are Vinhomes Green Paradise and Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, projects that incorporate ESG principles into their planning and management. According to the developer, environmental measures at construction sites include emissions monitoring, wastewater treatment, dust control and systems aimed at reducing the impact on nearby communities. The company also claims its governance practices follow international standards such as ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, while digital management systems are used to oversee completed developments.
One of its flagship projects, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, has been introduced as an "ESG++" city. The concept adds two more pillars, Regeneration and Resilience, to the traditional ESG approach.
The project is planned around renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, efficient water management and smart-city technologies, while also seeking certifications such as BREEAM and ISO 37122. In addition to environmental initiatives, the plan includes healthcare, education, cultural facilities, sports infrastructure and public amenities as part of an integrated urban ecosystem.
After Vinhomes Green Paradise became the first official participant in the global "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign, Nguyen Thu Hang, chief executive officer of Vinhomes, described the company's vision for the project.
"Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development are the three foundational pillars of the Vinhomes Green Paradise. These pillars are not only our competitive advantage in the '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign, but also the guiding compass for Vinhomes as we shape a world-class urban icon, a truly exceptional living environment for global citizens and a representation of aspiration for a sustainable future," he said.
Beyond the company's vision, the project illustrates a trend in urban planning. Its regeneration strategy focuses on conserving mangrove forests and protecting biodiversity, while the resilience component aims to prepare infrastructure for future climate risks rather than responding only after disasters occur.
Urban policy experts say this shows the direction in which city planning is heading. As climate risks intensify, developers are expected to demonstrate not only lower emissions but also stronger flood management, ecosystem protection, efficient use of resources and better governance. Investors are also paying attention to whether large developments can be economically and environmentally viable over several decades.
That does not mean every project branded as ESG will automatically deliver on its promises. Analysts have cautioned that ambitious sustainability targets must ultimately be measured through implementation, transparency and long-term performance rather than marketing claims only.
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