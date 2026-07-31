/Why cities are racing to collect better data before they build the future

Vinhomes Green Paradise has also become the first official participant in the global "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign initiated by New7Wonders. Referring to the recognition, Nguyen Thu Hang, chief executive officer of Vinhomes, said, "Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development are the three foundational pillars of Vinhomes Green Paradise. These pillars are not only our competitive advantage in the '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign, but also the guiding compass for Vinhomes as we shape a world-class urban icon, a truly exceptional living environment for global citizens and a representation of aspiration for a sustainable future."