/Why cities are racing to collect better data before they build the future

New Delhi: Competition among cities is no longer limited to attracting businesses or building modern infrastructure. Governments and investors now want to know whether a city can prove through reliable data that it is well governed, prepared for climate challenges and capable of delivering a high quality of life.
As digital technologies play a bigger role in city management, data is emerging as an important tool for measuring everything from transport efficiency and energy use to environmental performance and public services.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), effective data governance has become one of the foundations of smart-city development. Standardised data helps policymakers make informed decisions, allocate resources more efficiently and improve public services.
The World Council on City Data (WCCD) has made a similar case, arguing that independently verified and internationally comparable urban data allows cities to benchmark their performance, improve transparency and strengthen investor confidence.
This emphasis on measurable performance has also increased the relevance of international standards such as ISO 37122, which provides indicators for assessing smart-city performance across governance, mobility, digital infrastructure, energy, public services and innovation.
Against this backdrop, some developers are beginning to incorporate these standards while projects are still on the drawing board rather than waiting until construction is complete.
One example is Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare coastal development in Vietnam's Can Gio district. In March 2026, the project launched a Smart City Certification Programme in partnership with Korea Management Association Consulting (KMAC), the World Council on City Data and the Standardised Urban Metrics (SUM) initiative. The collaboration aims to pursue a customised WCCD/SUM ISO 37122 Smart City Certification for large-scale greenfield developments.
Unlike the conventional approach, where certification is typically sought after a project is completed, the initiative seeks to integrate internationally recognised indicators into planning, governance and infrastructure design from the outset.
Explaining the objective of the partnership, Chulse Oh, head of AX Group at KMAC, said it combines Vinhomes' development plans with international certification expertise to establish a model for "data-driven governance, sustainability and smart innovation".
Dr Patricia McCarney, president and chief executive officer of the World Council on City Data and director of SUM, also said, "Vietnam is emerging as one of the most promising leaders in smart and sustainable city development. The Vinhomes Green Paradise is a remarkable new development in Vietnam that deserves global recognition."
The project is located next to the UNESCO-recognised Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. According to the developer, only 16 per cent of the site will be used for construction, with the remaining area planned around ecological preservation. The project also proposes renewable energy, net-zero transport initiatives and mangrove restoration as part of its long-term development plans.
Vinhomes Green Paradise has also become the first official participant in the global "7 Wonders of Future Cities" campaign initiated by New7Wonders. Referring to the recognition, Nguyen Thu Hang, chief executive officer of Vinhomes, said, "Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development are the three foundational pillars of Vinhomes Green Paradise. These pillars are not only our competitive advantage in the '7 Wonders of Future Cities' campaign, but also the guiding compass for Vinhomes as we shape a world-class urban icon, a truly exceptional living environment for global citizens and a representation of aspiration for a sustainable future."
Another large-scale project, Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long, is also being planned with smart infrastructure, biodiversity conservation and extensive green spaces integrated into its master plan. Together, the two developments indicate how some developers are attempting to embed international benchmarks into urban planning from the earliest stages instead of using certification only to assess finished projects.
Urban planning experts say the trend goes beyond technology. As climate risks, population growth and infrastructure demands become more complex, cities are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that they can manage resources efficiently and make evidence-based decisions. Reliable and internationally comparable data is therefore becoming an important factor not only for city administrators but also for investors evaluating long-term projects.
Whether these approaches deliver the promised outcomes will ultimately depend on implementation and measurable results. Even so, the growing focus on internationally recognised standards suggests that future cities may increasingly be judged not just by what they build, but by how effectively they can measure, verify and improve their performance over time.
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