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Why cities are racing to collect better data before they build the future

As digital technologies play a bigger role in city management, data is emerging as an important tool for measuring everything from transport efficiency and energy use to environmental performance and public services.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:10 AM IST
Why cities are racing to collect better data before they build the future

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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