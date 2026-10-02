/Asian Games 2026: India creates history, beats South Korea to win maiden women’s recurve team archery gold

The Indian women’s recurve archery team created history at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, defeating a strong South Korean side to clinch the gold medal.
The Indian team featured senior archer Ankita Bhakat alongside young archers Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod. Their victory over South Korea was particularly significant as the Korean team had won the women’s team recurve gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The gold medal also took India’s overall gold-medal tally at the Asian Games to 11.
Earlier, India secured a 5-1 victory over China to book its place in the final against South Korea at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park.
Attention will now turn to the boxing ring, with three Indian boxers, Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush, set to compete in their respective finals for gold medals in the morning session.
The afternoon’s major event will be the women’s hockey final, where India will face China in the gold-medal clash. India will also have medal opportunities in wrestling, with several Indian competitors set to take part.
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