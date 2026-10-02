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Asian Games 2026: India creates history, beats South Korea to win maiden women’s recurve team archery gold

India’s women’s recurve archery team defeated South Korea to win a historic maiden team gold at the Asian Games 2026, taking the country’s gold-medal tally to 11.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India creates history, beats South Korea to win maiden women’s recurve team archery gold
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Asian Games 2026: India creates history, beats South Korea to win maiden women’s recurve team archery gold
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