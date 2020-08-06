हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Assam allows bars to open in Kamrup district from 10 am to 5 pm

The Assam government on Thursday allowed bars to open in Kamrup district from 10 am to 5 pm. However, the district administration has urged the strict compliance of the social distancing and other precautionary norms.

"In pursuance of communication from the Commissioner of Excise, Assam and letter from the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise Department ...all the IMFL "ON" shops in Kamrup Metropolitan District are hereby allowed to operate from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 PM with strict compliance of the social distancing and other precautionary norms as per guidelines issued by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," read an official order.

