Assam: Five killed, 1 injured as suspected DNLA militants attack trucks

Guwahati: Atleast five persons have been killed and one injured after militants opened indiscriminate fire at several trucks and later set them ablaze on Thursday night in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The incident took place around 8:30pm on Thursday, August 26 at Dayangmukh, Dima Hasao district.

The attackers are suspected to be of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)