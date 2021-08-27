हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Assam: Five killed, 1 injured as suspected DNLA militants attack trucks

Militants suspected to be of Dimasa National Liberation Army opened indiscriminate fire at several trucks and later set them ablaze in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

Assam: Five killed, 1 injured as suspected DNLA militants attack trucks

Guwahati: Atleast five persons have been killed and one injured after militants opened indiscriminate fire at several trucks and later set them ablaze on Thursday night in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The incident took place around 8:30pm on Thursday, August 26 at Dayangmukh, Dima Hasao district. 

The attackers are suspected to be of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited) 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam
Next
Story

India reports 44,658 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala continues to be worst-hit state

Must Watch

PT12M52S

Joe Bien warns ISIS perpetrators, 13 US soldiers killed in Kabul airport blast