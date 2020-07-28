Assam flood situation improves marginally but affects over 19 lakh people, kills 105

The flood situation in Assam on Tuesday improved marginally but has already affected 1,981,801 people and killed 105.

Of the 33 districts in Assam, so far a total of 21 districts have been affected--Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrupm, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.

A total of 42,275 affected people have been evacuated and shifted to 236 relief camps across the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

In the Kaziranga National Park, so far 137 animals including 14 one-horned rhinos have died during floods this season while 163 of them have been rescued.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to twitter to inform the public about the steps being taken to tackle the flood situation in the state.

"The Buroi river has caused severe erosion in various parts of Biswanath district. We are taking all steps to tackle the situation. We took stock of damage and repair works at Lal Pukhuri of Behali LAC," he tweeted, tagging ministers Ranjit Dutta, Keshab Mahanta and member of parliament Pallab Lochan Das.

There have also been damages to the infrastructure including embankment damage, roads, and bridges. In Jorhat, two embankments were damaged, in Chirang three roads were eroded, in Barpeta, four roads were submerged, in Majuli, six roads were submerged and in Goalpar, 78 roads were damaged.