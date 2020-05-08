Seven KLO insurgents nabbed in Assam’s Kokrajhar, recruitment module busted

DISPUR: The Security forces on Friday arrested seven insurgents in Assam’s Kokrajhar and busted a major recruitment module there.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of the insurgents in Chakrasila Reserve Forest in Kokrajhar, a joint operation was launched by a unit of Red Horns Division of the Indian Army and Assam Police on Friday.

The highly coordinated and successful operation resulted in the busting of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) recruitment module.

During the operation, security forces also apprehended seven insurgents who were caught while attending a meeting inside the forest area.

Assam has been reeling under insurgency for decades now. After the surrender of NDFB leaders and the signing of the historic Bodo Accord, the KLO has been continuously striving to gain prominence in the areas of Lower Assam.

Recently, KLO had been undertaking large scale recruitment in the region.

"On receipt of confirmed input about the KLO Recruitment Module, a joint operation was launched. This module was operational since March this year and run by Lankeshwar Koch, a Myanmar trained Self Styled Area Commander of Lower Assam," the Army said in a statement.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition has also been seized from their possession.

The arrest has dealt a severe blow to the ulterior motives of KLO and will help in lowering the morale of the insurgent organization.