Baghjan explosion

Three injured as massive explosion occurs near OIL gas well at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district

The huge blast occurred near well number five of OIL inuring three foreign experts at the site, as reported by news agency ANI.

At least three people were injured on Wednesday when a massive explosion took place near a gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Tinsukia district of Assam. The huge blast occurred near well number five of OIL inuring three foreign experts at the site, as reported by news agency ANI.

The injured people have been rushed to the hospital. The incident occurred when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field was going on. The operation has been halted now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Baghjan explosionOIL gas well explosionAssam gas well explosionTinsukia gas well explosion
