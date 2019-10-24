15 new MLAs in touch with BJP, defeat in Satara, Parali shocking: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday thanked the people of the state for giving a clear mandate in favour of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The chief minister made the remark while addressing press conference hours after the Maharashtra election results showed that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in a comfortable position to form the next government in the state.

Fadnavis stressed that the new government in the state will be of BJP and Shiv Sena and the two parties will go ahead according to what been decided between them before the polls. "We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right," Fadnavis said.

The Maharashtra CM said that the BJP contested on 165 seats this time and managed to win 105 and the vote percentage of the party has increased from 2014 Assembly poll. Fadnavis said that the number of seats won by BJP has decreased this time as compared to 2014 but he clarified that the party has contested on a lesser number of seats than 2014. It is to be noted that the BJP contested on 260 seats in 260 and managed to win on 122.

The senior BJP leader said that 15 Independent MLAs are in touch with him and are ready to support the BJP. Fadnavis noted that most of these leaders are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels.

Talking about the defeat of BJP candidates in Satara Lok Sabha bypoll and Parli assembly constituency, Fadnavis said that these two results are shocking for the party. "Two results are shocking for us - Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency. Our 6 ministers have lost, we will find out reasons tomorrow onward. Today's the day to celebrate our victory and let us do that," he said.