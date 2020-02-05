AAP accuses BJP of 'dirty politics' on Shaheen Bagh, says will send legal notice to Delhi Police

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi Police claimed that Kapil Gurjar, who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1 was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, the party said it will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference in the national capital and said, "The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place and DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo is saying photos of AAP members have been found and we are investigating how many people are involved in the conspiracy. Is Amit Shah telling Rajesh Deo to say these things? On whose instructions has he dared to do this?"

"Investigation has not been completed, photos have not been investigated and a police officer is taking a party`s name, at a time when the MCC is in place. Tomorrow we will complain to EC against Rajesh Deo," he said.

Live TV

Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiracy and indulging in dirty politics. "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country right now. And before the elections, many more photos and conspiracies will be found. There are just three to four days left for the elections. BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?" he said.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday (February 4) claimed that Kapil Gurjar was associated with the AAP based on the photographs recovered from his phone in which Gurjar and his father are seen along with some key leaders of the party. The photo also shows Kapil and his father Gaje Singh with AAP leader Atishi Singh and are allegedly from 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined the party. DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Deo told media that Kapil confessed during the interrogation that he and his father joined AAP somewhere between January-February 2019.

Kapil's family, however, have refuted the police's claim. His uncle Fatesh Singh said he has no idea where the photographs are circulating from. "My nephew Kapil had no association with any political party nor does any other member from the family is. My brother Gaje Singh (Kapil's father) fought the assembly elections in 2008 for the BSP and lost. After that no one from our family had any links with any political party," he said.