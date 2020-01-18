AAP MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress after party cancels ticket

New Delhi: Sitting MLA from Dwarka Adarsh Shastri joined Congress on Saturday after being dropped from the list of AAP candidates in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Adarsh Shastri is the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri had won the Dwarka seat with 59.08 per cent votes in 2015.

Adarsh was replaced by Vinay Kumar Mishra who joined Aam Admi Party on January 14. Vinay is a former Congress leader and son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra. He joined Congress in presence of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra and senior Congress leader PC Chacko.

Earlier, Congress party spokesperson Mukesh Sharma had already given the information of Adarsh to join Congress party.

Aam Aadmi Party had released the list of candidates for all the 70 constituencies of Delhi on Tuesday for the upcoming assembly election. The party has repeated 46 sitting MLAs and 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11, 2020. The term of Delhi assembly ends on February 14, 2020.