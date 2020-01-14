हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

AAP releases list of 70 candidates for Delhi assembly election; Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat

In the mid-term poll in 2015, the AAP had swept the election, winning 67 of the 70 seats. Five years on, the AAP is seen as a stronger contender and repeat the 2015 history. The party launched its election campaign for Delhi with the slogan - 'Achhe Bite 5 saal, Lage raho Kejriwal'.

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday (January 14) released the list of candidates for all the 70 constituencies of Delhi in the upcoming assembly election. The party has repeated 46 sitting MLAs and 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. In the 2015 assembly election, 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time the number has increased to 8. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New delhi seat and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Cabinet minister Satyendar Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti. 

Here's a list of candidates and their constituencies as per the changes:

​​

Constituency Candidate
Narela Sharad Chauhan
Burari Sanjeev Jha
Timarpur Dilip Pandey
Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma
Badli Ajesh Yadav
Rithala Mahinder Goya!
Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar
Mundka Dharampal Lakra
Kirari Rituraj Jha
Sultan Pur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen
Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan
Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari
Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain
Iii Nagar Mender Tomar
Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta
Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
Sadar Bazar Som Dun
Chandni Choodt Parlad Singh Sawhney
Maria Mahal Shoaib lqbal
Ballimanm lmran Hussain
Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi
Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand
Mai Nagar Shiv Charan Goel
Madipur Girish Soni
Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela
Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon
Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh
Jarmkpuri Rajesh Rishi
Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav
Unam Nagar Naresh Balyan
Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra
Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav
Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot
Bijwasan BS Joon
Palam Bhavna Gaur
Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian
Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha
New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
Jangpura Praveen Kumar
Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal
Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti
R K Puram Parmila Tokas
Mehrauli Naresh Yadav
Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tamidar
Deoli Prakash Jarwal
Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt
Sangam Vihar Dinah Mohaniya
Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj
Kalkaji Atishi
Tugalakabad Sabi Ram Pehlwan
Ltadarpur Ram Singh Netaji
Okhla Amanatullah Khan
Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
Patparganj Manish Sisodia
Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi
Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla
Krishna Nagar SK Bagga
Gandhi Nagar Nmeen Choudhary (Deepu)
Shandara Ram Niwas Goyal
Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam
Rohtas Nagar Santa Singh
Seelampur Abdul Rebuttal
Ghonda SD Sharma
Babarpur Goyal Rai
Gukalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar
Mustalabad Haji Yunus
Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak

Earlier in the day, BJP's ally LJP had released a list of 15 candidates for the assembly election.

The assembly election in Delhi is scheduled to be held on February 8.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The election to the 70-member assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11, 2020. The term of Delhi assembly ends on February 14, 2020.

