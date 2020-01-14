AAP releases list of 70 candidates for Delhi assembly election; Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday (January 14) released the list of candidates for all the 70 constituencies of Delhi in the upcoming assembly election. The party has repeated 46 sitting MLAs and 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. In the 2015 assembly election, 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time the number has increased to 8.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from New delhi seat and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Cabinet minister Satyendar Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Here's a list of candidates and their constituencies as per the changes:

Constituency Candidate Narela Sharad Chauhan Burari Sanjeev Jha Timarpur Dilip Pandey Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma Badli Ajesh Yadav Rithala Mahinder Goya! Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar Mundka Dharampal Lakra Kirari Rituraj Jha Sultan Pur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain Iii Nagar Mender Tomar Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Sadar Bazar Som Dun Chandni Choodt Parlad Singh Sawhney Maria Mahal Shoaib lqbal Ballimanm lmran Hussain Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand Mai Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Madipur Girish Soni Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Jarmkpuri Rajesh Rishi Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Unam Nagar Naresh Balyan Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot Bijwasan BS Joon Palam Bhavna Gaur Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Jangpura Praveen Kumar Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti R K Puram Parmila Tokas Mehrauli Naresh Yadav Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tamidar Deoli Prakash Jarwal Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt Sangam Vihar Dinah Mohaniya Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj Kalkaji Atishi Tugalakabad Sabi Ram Pehlwan Ltadarpur Ram Singh Netaji Okhla Amanatullah Khan Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) Patparganj Manish Sisodia Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla Krishna Nagar SK Bagga Gandhi Nagar Nmeen Choudhary (Deepu) Shandara Ram Niwas Goyal Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam Rohtas Nagar Santa Singh Seelampur Abdul Rebuttal Ghonda SD Sharma Babarpur Goyal Rai Gukalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar Mustalabad Haji Yunus Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak

In the mid-term poll in 2015, the AAP had swept the election, winning 67 of the 70 seats. Five years on, the AAP is seen as a stronger contender. The party launched its election campaign for Delhi with the slogan - 'Achhe Bite 5 saal, Lage raho Kejriwal'.

Earlier in the day, BJP's ally LJP had released a list of 15 candidates for the assembly election.

The assembly election in Delhi is scheduled to be held on February 8.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The election to the 70-member assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11, 2020. The term of Delhi assembly ends on February 14, 2020.