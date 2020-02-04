हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

AAP to release manifesto for Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday

The AAP chief had said that his government would continue the existing 20,000 litres free water and promised to provide 24-hour clean water in the next five years.

AAP to release manifesto for Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday

New Delhi: Three days ahead of polling, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday. Congress and BJP both have already released their manifestos for the polls.

In January, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had released `Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card` which included promises to continue 200 units of free electricity, Mohalla marshals and 24x7 clean water to every resident of the national capital.

Live TV

The AAP chief had said that his government would continue the existing 20,000 litres free water and promised to provide 24-hour clean water in the next five years.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020
Next
Story

Is it a ploy to please your lover: Tejashwi Yadav flays Nitish Kumar for sharing dais with Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT35M37S

DNA: Yogi Adityanath's study on Delhi is more powerful than Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal