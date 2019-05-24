Assembly bypolls results 2019: DMK shines in Tamil Nadu, BJP in West Bengal

The results of bypolls held in Gujarat, Bihar, Goa, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Nagaland were also declared on Thursday. In Tamil Nadu, DMK performed better than ruling AIADMK and in West Bengal BJP won more seats than TMC.

In West Bengal, BJP won four seats, TMC three and Congress one in the results for bypolls announced on Thursday. TMC's Madan Mitra was defeated by BJP's Pawan Kumar Singh in by-elections to Bhatpara assembly seat by a margin of 23,104 votes. Singh polled 58,119 votes, while Mitra got 35,015 votes. In Nowda assembly seat, TMC's Sahina Mamtaz Begum defeated Sunil Kumar Mondal of Congress by a margin of 33,822 votes. In Uluberia Purba, Trinamool Congress' Idris Ali defeated his nearest rival Pratyush Mandal of the BJP by 15,791 votes. BJP's Neeraj Tamang Zimba won the Darjeeling assembly bypolls after defeating Independent candidate Binoy Tamang by a margin of 46,538 votes.

In Bihar, BJP wrested the Dehri seat from the RJD with BJP's Satyanarayan Singh defeating his RJD rival Mohammad Firoz Hussain in bypoll on Thursday. In Nawada, JD(U)'s Kaushal Yadav defeated Dhirendra Kumar Sinha of the HAM. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath won the bypoll from Chhindwara after defeating Vivek Bunty Sahu of BJP by a margin of 25,837 votes.

In Tamil Nadu, Krishnaswamy of DMK defeated G Vaithiyanathan fo AIADMK by over 50,000 votes. In Perambur R D Shekar of DMK defeated AIADMK's R S Rajesh by around 45,000 votes. L. Idhayavarman of DMK defeated S Arumugam of AIADMK in Thiruporur.

G Sampathu of AIADMK beat A Asokan of DMK by around 20,000 votes in Sholinghur. S Kathavarayan of DMK defeated R Moorthy of AIADMK in Gudiyatham. In Ambur, A C Vilwanathan of DMK beat J Jothi Ramalinga Raja of AIADMK by 40,000 votes. DMK's S A Sathya defeated S Jyothi of ADMK in Hosur.

In Pappireddipatti, A Govindasamy of AIADMK beat A Mani of DMK. In Harur, V Sampath Kumar of AIADMK beat DMK's C Krishnakumar by around 9,000 votes. In Sulur, V P Kandasamy of AIADMK beat Pongalur N Palanisamy of DMK by over 10,000 votes. S. Thenmozhi of AIADMK beat C. Soundara Pandian of DMK in Nilakkottai. DMK's V Senthil Balaji defeated V VSenthilnathan of Aravakurichi in Aravakurichi.

In Thiruvarur, Poondi K.Kalaivanan of DMK defeated R Jeevanathanam of AIADMK. In Thanjavur, T K N Neelamegam of DMK won after defeating R Gandhi of AIADMK. In Thiruparankundram, P Saravanan of DMK beat S Muniyandi of AIADMK. M S R Rajavaraman of AIADMK beat V Srinivasan in Sattur by 456 votes. In Vilathikulam, AIADMK's P Chinnappan defeated A C Jayakumar of DMK by over 28,554 votes. In Ottapidaram, C Shanmugaiah of DMK defeated P Mohan of AIADMK by 19,657 votes. In Thattanchavady of Puducherry, K Venkatesan of DMK defeated P. Nedounzejiane of AINRC by 1,510 votes.

In Goa, the BJP lost Panaji Assembly seat to the Congress, but won bypolls in Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem Assembly constituencies. The bypoll for Panaji Assembly was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

In Panaji, Congress' Atanasio Monserratte bagged 8,748 votes while Siddharth Kunkolienkar of BJP got 6,990 votes. In Mapusa, Joshua D'Souza of BJP defeated Sudhir Kandolkar of Congress by a margin of 1,151 votes. In Shiroda, BJP's Subhash Shirodkar beat Deepak Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party by just 66 votes. In Mandrem, Dayanand Sopte of BJP won the seat by a margin of 3,943 votes.

In Karnataka, the Congress was defeated by BJP in bypoll for Chincholi seat, but the grand old party retained Kundgol seat. Congress candidate Kusumavathi Shivalli defeated her nearest BJP rival S Chikkanagoudar by a margin of 1,601 votes to win in Kundgol, while in Chincholi, BJP's Avinash Jadhav defeated Subhash Rathod of Congress by 8,030 votes.

MNF's Zothantluanga on Thursday won the by-election to the Aizawl West-I Assembly constituency in Mizoram by a margin of 7,035 votes. Zothantluanga got 12,309 of the total 18,154 votes polled, while his nearest rival Lalbuanga Sailo (Independent) bagged only 5,322 votes.

In Nagaland, NDPP's Sharingain Longkumer won the bypoll to the Aonglenden Assembly seat on Thursday by 6,245 votes. Sharingain got 8,607 votes, while his nearest rival Alemjongshi, of the Congress, got 2,362 votes.