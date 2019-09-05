BJP likely to contest 160 seats in Maharashtra Assembly election, Shiv Sena 110

Maharashtra Assembly election is just a few months away and the Bharatiya Janata Party has initiated talks with Shiv Sena and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing. Sources claim that BJP wants to contest on 160 seats out of the 288 in Maharashtra Assembly while the Shiv Sena will get 110 and smaller allies 18.

Shiv Sena has reportedly made it clear that it will not contest on less than 110 seats. But the final decision on seat-sharing is yet to take place although the NDA constituents have met for the first round of talks to strategise for the Assembly election.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Sunday (September 1, 2019) addressed BJP's Maha Janadesh Yatra ahead of Assembly election. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on August 1, 2019, launched the Maha Janadesh Yatra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya is likely to take the electoral plunge in the Assembly election. Aditya is reportedly keen on contesting from Worli seat in Mumbai, according to sources. If Aditya contests the election, he will be the first Thackeray family member to do so.

Aditya, too, has been undertaking a mass contact programme called Jan Ashirwad Yatra in view of the upcoming election.

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav is the election in-charge for Maharashtra. The BJP-led NDA had captured power in the state in 2014 election ousting the Congress-Nationalist Congress Parry government.

Even though BJP and Shiva Sena contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election separately, they came together after the results to form a government. In 2014, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 122 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 63. The Congress and NCP won 42 and 41 seats respectively.