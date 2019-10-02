BJP releases second list of 14 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra. Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Namita Mundada, who had joined BJP few days ago, is named as BJP's candidate from Kaij Assembly seat in Beed district. It is to be noted that Mundada decided to quit NCP days after he was given ticket by the party to contest from Kaij.

Name of Legislative Assembly Name of Candidate Sakri (ST) Er. Mohan Gokul Suryawanshi Dhamamgaon Railway Sri Pratapdada Arunbhau Adasad Melghat (ST) Sri Ramesh Mawaskar Gondiya Sri Gopladas Agarwal Aheri (ST) Sri Amrish Raje Atram Pusad Sri NIlay Naik Umarkhed (SC) Sri Namdev Sasane Baglan (ST) Sri Dilip Borase Ulhas Nagar Sri Kumar Uttamchand Aailani Baramati Sri Gopichand Padalkar Maval Sri Sanjay (Bala) Bhegade Kaij (SC) Smt Namita Mundada Latur City Sri Shailesh Lahoti Udgir (SC) Dr Anil Kamble

The BJP released the second list just a day after it released the forst list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly poll. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West. It is to be noted that Fadnavis had contested from this seat in 2014 too.

BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil has been fielded from Kothrud while Pankaja Munde will contest from Parli. Shivendra Singh, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivji Maharaj, will contest from Satara assembly. Mukta Tilak, the daughter-in-law of Lokmanya Tilak, has been given the ticket from Kasba Pet. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who quit Congress and joined BJP recently, will contest from Shirdi. State Minister Girish Mahajan will contest from Jamner.

The BJP had released its first list just a day after BJP and its ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena released a joint statement on Monday that the ruling saffron combine in the state will contest the October 21 Assembly elections together with other allies. The ruling combine comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Republican Party of India-A, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the Shiv Sangram Party and the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana.