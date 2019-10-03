BJP releases third list of four candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its third list of four candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. BJP leaders Kashiram Pawara has been fielded from Shirpur (ST), Dr Mallikarjun Reddy from Ramtek, Parinay Phuke from Sakoli and Ramesh Singh Thakur from Malad West seats.

The BJP had on Wednesday released the second list of 14 candidates. Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Namita Mundada, who had joined BJP few days ago, is named as BJP's candidate from Kaij Assembly seat in Beed district. It is to be noted that Mundada decided to quit NCP days after he was given ticket by the party to contest from Kaij.

The BJP released the second list just a day after it released the first list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly poll. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West. It is to be noted that Fadnavis had contested from this seat in 2014 too.

BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil has been fielded from Kothrud while Pankaja Munde will contest from Parli. Shivendra Singh, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivji Maharaj, will contest from Satara assembly. Mukta Tilak, the daughter-in-law of Lokmanya Tilak, has been given the ticket from Kasba Pet. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who quit Congress and joined BJP recently, will contest from Shirdi. State Minister Girish Mahajan will contest from Jamner.

Assembly Constituency Candidate Shirpur (ST) Kashiram Pawara Ramtek Dr Mallikarjun Reddy Sakoli Sri Parinay Phuke Malad West Sri Ramesh Singh Thakur

The BJP had released its first list just a day after BJP and its ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena released a joint statement on Monday that the ruling saffron combine in the state will contest the October 21 Assembly elections together with other allies. The ruling combine comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Republican Party of India-A, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the Shiv Sangram Party and the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana.