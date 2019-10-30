BJP to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra soon, Devendra Fadnavis to take oath before November 9: Sources

New Delhi: As there is no definite talk on an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, sources on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stake claim to form the government in a couple of days. The sources also added that Devendra Fadnavis, if elected the leader of legislative party, will take oath as the Chief Minister for a second term before November 9 as the term of the present Assembly ends that day.

BJP legislative party meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. All the 105 newly-elected MLAs will attend the meeting, which will be presided over by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna.

On Tuesday, sources said that BJP is ready to form the government with or without an alliance with Shiv Sena. However, Fadnavis later said that Shiv Sena will be a part of his government, but clearly stated that he will be the CM for the next five years and no talks between the 50:50 seat-sharing formula, as claimed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, happened between the two parties earlier.

Live TV

In order to form the government, BJP will take the help of smaller parties and independent candidates. Recently, Kishor Jorgewar, independent MLA from Chandrapur constituency, and Surajya Shakti party leader and Shahuwadi (Kolhapur) MLA Vinay Kore, met Fadnavis and extended their support to the BJP.

BJP and Shiv Sena are locking horns over 50:50 seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena wants the top post for on rotational basis. However, the BJP is clear on not having a coalition government like this.

The BJP and Shiv Sena haven't spoken to each other after the election results were announced. Earlier this week, Fadnavis and Sena minister Diwakar Raote separately called on Governor BS Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan to convey their Diwali greetings. Fadnavis also said that he has briefed the Governor on the current post-polls political scenario in the state.