Congress did nothing for poor in 55 years of its governance, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand rally

Devghar: BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren saying that he joined Congress for the greed of power, adding that if his party comes to power it will work towards making Jharkhand the number one state. Shah was addressing a rally in Devghar, Jharkhand to campaign for BJP candidate Narayan Das who is contesting from Devghar seat in the upcoming election. Shah said, ''Because of the greed for power Hemant Soren has joined hand with Congress.'' He also reminded people that it was Atal Vihari Bajpaee's government who passed the decision of making Jharkhand a separate state.

Speaking to the crowd, Shah said, ''Every vote to BJP will be a step towards eliminating Naxals from Jharkhand. He further praised the state governments work in last five years and said, ''It is because of the people who voted BJP into power in the previous election because of which the Naxals activities are reduced in the state.''He was accompanied by state minster Nitryanad Rai, MP Ram Kripal Yadav, and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey.

He also took a jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying '' Rahul Gandhi is seen making big announcements but why didn't he do anything when Congress was in power.'' He added, ''Modi government worked for the poor, bought schemes for them whereas Congress did nothing for the poor people in the 55 years of its governance.''

Shah further questioned Congress and JMM and told them to give details of the work they have done in the state in the last 10 years. Lauding the Narendra Modi led government, Shah said, ''If I start counting the work done by our government even seven days will be less.''

Talking about giving reservation to the other backward classes, Shah said that the BJP government will provide reservation to them without hampering the reservation for Dalits and Adivasis's of Jharkhand.

Prior to his address Shah visited the Baidyanath Dham Temple in Devghar and sought God's blessing. December 14 is the last day of campaigning for the parties ahead of the fourth phase assembly election scheduled on December 16.

In the fourth phase, there are a total of 221 candidates including 23 women in the fray. Out of 15 seats, 3 are reserved for the SC while the remaining 12 are in general category. The seats which have been reserved for SC include Deoghar, Jamua, and Chandankiyari while Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara are in general category.

These 15 seats are spread over four districts including Madhupur and Deoghar are in Deoghar district while Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih and Dumri are in Giridih district. Bokaro and Chandankiyari are in Bokaro district while Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara are in Dhanbad district.