Congress leaders speak in two different voices on supporting AAP after Delhi Assembly election 2020 result

New Delhi: Congress leaders have been left high and dry after all exit polls on Delhi Assembly election predicted an absolute victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when results are declared on February 11, 2020. While the exit polls also give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a distant second position, the Congress is likely to repeat its dismal show in the national capital.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11 and results will be declared simultaneously.

When being asked about the possibility of a Congress-AAP alliance, senior Congress leader PC Chacko said told ANI, "It (Congress-AAP alliance) depends on the election results which will come on February 11. There is no point in guessing. Once the outcome is there we can then only think about it or discuss it. It is too early now."

However, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said he is against the idea of a coalition with the AAP. "I am personally against the Kejriwal government in Delhi. As for PC Chacko's statement, it might be his personal opinion, but I do not want to go with AAP. However, I will wait for the results before commenting further."

However, both leaders have dismissed predictions of the exit polls. In 2013, the AAP stitched alliance with Congress after no party could get a majority in 70-member Delhi Assembly. However, the AAP pulled out the coalition after 49 days and Delhi was placed under President's Rule.

In the 2015 Assembly election, the AAP romped home to victory with a landslide margin of 67 seats while the BJP could manage just three. The Congress, which had been in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, was completely decimated and ended with zero.