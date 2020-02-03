Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's Kapil Mishra says AAP should change its name to Muslim League, Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Monday (February 3, 2020) asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister is indulging in the politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Mishra alleged that AAP should change its name to Muslim League as it has been supporting terrorists and traitors to ensure the votes of 20 per cent Muslims in Delhi Assembly election.

He tweeted that those who consider terrorists Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and Umar Khalid their father will be afraid of Yogi Adityanath.

आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

"Yogi Adityanath has taken stern and correct action against rioters and protesters in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Ji's action and words mirror the feelings of the people of this country but Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah," said Mishra, who is contesing the Delhi election from Model Town Assembly constituency.

AAP leaders come down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his statements during a Delhi election campaign rally on Sunday in which Yogi Adityanath accused the Delhi government of planning protests like the Shaheen Bagh blockade by hundreds of Mulsim women and children against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Addressing a rally in Delhi's Badarpur on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath slammed AAP and Kejriwal over what he called was "anarchy in the national capital" by "orchestrating" incidents like Shaheen Bagh. He claimed that AAP and Kejriwal were against the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and were using the protests at Shaheen Bagh to further their agenda.

AAP leaders later on Sunday demanded a complete ban of the campaign by Yogi Adityanath in Delhi Assembly poll by the Election Commission of India for what its claimed were provocative speeches by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against Yogi Adityanath for his remarks.

Voting for all the 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 8, 2020, while results will be declared three days later on February 11.