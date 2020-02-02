Delhi Assembly election 2020: Congress releases manifesto, allots Rs 72,000 to NYAY scheme

The Congress on Sunday (February 2) released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020. Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken released the party's manifesto.

Prominent among its poll promises is to allot Rs 72,000 for poor under NYAY scheme and provide free bus rides for senior citizens in the national capital. Congress has also promised to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to postgraduates per month.

The grand old party has also promised free education for girls in government institutions from nursery to Phd. As many as five new AIIMS-type super-speciality hospitals will be built, to tackle pollution 20% of the budget has been allotted and 200 units of electricity will be free for all.

The party's manifesto comes just two days after the BJP released its 'Sankalp Patra', promising wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor, cycles and scooties for girl students as well as a 10 per cent increase in the health and education budget annually. Also, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also likely to release its manifesto today.

The election is a three-cornered fight between AAP, BJP and Congress. The Congress is contesting on 61 of the 70 seats while AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, BJP is fighting on 67 seats.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.