Delhi Assembly election 2020: Important dates and numbers

The voting for Assembly election in Delhi will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will be held on February 11, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday (January 6).

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said that voting will be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately. It is to be noted that the term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on February 22.

Here are the important dates of Delhi Assembly election 2020:

Date of issue of Gazette notification: January 14

Last Date for filing nominations: January 21

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 22

Date of withdrawal of nomination: Janaury 24

Date of election: February 8

Date of counting: February 11

The CEC also announced that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect in Delhi with immediate effect. The MCC a set of guidelines issued by the poll panel for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct.

Delhi Assembly election 2020: In numbers

Total number of general electors: 1,46,92,136

Total number of service voters: 11,556

Total number of electors as per draft electoral list: 1,47,03,692

Total polling stations: 13,750

Number of cops for poll duty: 90,000