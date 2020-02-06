Delhi Assembly election 2020: Javadekar jibes Kejriwal for reciting Hanuman Chalisa

On the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election 2020, the AAP and BJP are slugging it out on several issues, on Thursday (February 6) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took a jibe at Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had recited the Hanuman Chalisa during a televised interview.

The BJP leader claimed that in the upcoming Delhi assembly poll, AAP is sensing that it is in trouble and so now he is remembering God.

In a tweet written in Hindi, Javadekar said, "Dilli Chunav main Aam Aadmi Party ab sankat main hai isiliye Arvind Kejriwal ko ab sankat mochan yaad aa raha hai. (In the Delhi election, the Aam Aadmi Party is in trouble and so Arvind Kejriwal is reminded of Sankat Mochan.)" He then added Kabir's couplet which translates to people remember God whenever they are in trouble.

On Monday (February 3), Kejriwal responded to a question about being a "Hanuman bhakt" by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in front of an audience.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and a tough contest is brewing between Arvind Kejriwal and BJP as the chief opposition party. Though BJP has not named a CM face for the elections and is fighting the elections in the capital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. While AAP is contesting on all the 70 seats, BJP is fighting on 67 seats and Congress is contesting on 61.