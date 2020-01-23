हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Rajinder Nagar witnesses tough fight between AAP and Congress's young guns vs BJP's experience

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 as the tenure of the AAP government comes to an end in February. The result will be announced on February 11. 

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Rajinder Nagar witnesses tough fight between AAP and Congress&#039;s young guns vs BJP&#039;s experience

New Delhi: Rajinder Nagar constituency is going to witness a triangular fight between an experienced face in politics and youngsters in the fray as the candidates from AAP-BJP-Congress have a major age difference. Where BJP has given ticket to 60-year-old RP Singh — a well-known name in Delhi politics, AAP has nominated Raghav Chadha who has replaced sitting MLA Vijender Garg and Congress has fielded one of its youngest candidate Rocky Tussid who is 25-years-old.

All the three key candidates contesting from the Punjabi-dominated Rajinder Nagar seat are Punjabis themselves.

Aam Aadmi Party 32-year-old candidate, Raghav Chadha is a chartered accountant by profession who had joined the party during its year of formation. According to Chadha, he had joined AAP because of Kejriwal's work and the Aam Aadmi Party's well-intention for the development of the national capital. Rajinder Nagar is Chadha's birthplace and he wants to do developmental work in his 'karma bhumi' by bringing seven area-specific manifestos for the constituency.

Live TV

Congress has given ticket to its young face Rocky Tussied who was a former Delhi University Students' Union President and has also led the youth wing of Congress. When Tussied became president, he had ended the five-year-drought for the Congress-affiliated National Student's Union of India. The young candidate has declared an asset worth Rs 55,000. 

BJP leader RP Singh who is currently serving as the national secretary in the party. He had won from the constituency in the 2013 Delhi elections but lost to 2015 polls in which AAP's Vijender Garg emerged victorious.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 as the tenure of the AAP government comes to an end in February. The result will be announced on February 11. The nomination process for the coming Delhi Assembly elections started on January 14. The last date of filing nomination is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

 

delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020AAPCongressBJP
