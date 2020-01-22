Delhi Assembly election: Alcohol worth Rs 1 crore, Rs 10 crore cash recovered in connection with violation of poll code

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, more than Rs 1 crore worth of alcohol, about 40 thousand litres, and Rs 10 crore in cash was recovered in connection with violation of the model of code conduct. The major operation was led by a joint team of the Delhi Police Election Cell and Delhi Election Commission, days after the poll code came into force on January 6.

The team, that is headed by DCP Bharat Sinha, is investigating the source and purpose of this cash. In Delhi, at least 231 people have been arrested from whom 417 illegal weapons have been retrieved. The police have kept more than 4,500 legitimate weapons in view of the election. Drugs, including heroin, cocaine, cannabis and tablets, worth over four crores have been recovered from different areas of the national capital.

More than two thousand vehicles were challaned for putting illegal posters on the vehicles. A total of 227 cases have been registered for banners, posters on the walls, 209 FIR is non-political, 11 have been filed against AAP, three each against Congress and Independents. Two cases have been registered for rallies and meetings held without permission, one is against the AAP and the other is non-political.

Keeping in view the law and order in Delhi, as a precautionary measure, action has been taken on more than three thousand people under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and on more than seven thousand people under the Delhi Police Act. To maintain law and order, the Delhi Police has issued a non-bailable warrant for more than three thousand criminals by pleading with the court.