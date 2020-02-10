Delhi Assembly election result 2020: BJP exudes confidence of forming govt in Delhi

New Delhi: A day before results, the Delhi BJP on Monday exuded confidence that it would form the government in the city but adopted a cautious approach on plans for celebrations amid exit polls predicting a sweep for the AAP. Delhi BJP leaders said no special arrangements have been made in advance for celebrations.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-membered assembly and form the government. "Our confidence is based on microanalysis of all the seats. The exit polls are rough estimates, I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with full majority," he said.

The exit poll, aired immediately after voting concluded on Saturday evening, predicted a maximum number of seats to the AAP. Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said after an indepth analysis, we have found that the BJP was ahead of the AAP in most of the seats.

"Our own feedback and analysis is contrary to the exit poll results. The exit polls were based on 39 per cent votes polled till 3 PM and did not consider votes cast in last three hours. "The exit polls missed the pulse of the people as they did not consider half of the total 62.59 percent votes polled on Saturday," he said.

Nevertheless, the exit poll results have surely dampened the spirit of the BJP as it has not made any arrangements to celebrate in case of victory on Tuesday. "I do not think celebrations need elaborate arrangements. It's only that we have decided to wait for the announcement of results this time. Celebrations can be arranged within minutes," said a top party leader.

The mood in the party was different after voting for Lok Sabha polls last year, as exit polls had predicted a sweep by the party. Orders of special 'Motichoor Cake' and 'Kamal Barfi' were made in advance to celebrate the party's victory after the announcement of results. The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The counting of votes for Delhi Assembly polls will begin from 8 AM on Tuesday and early trends will emerge within a couple of hours. The BJP leaders will keep watch on the counting of votes from the party office on Pant Marg. Tiwari said he will visit the party office in the morning and accompany party leaders after counting of votes starts.

Delhi BJP's media head Ashok Goyal said arrangements have been made for the party leaders and workers as well as mediapersons to follow the counting of votes from party's office at Pant Marg. "LED screens have been put up and arrangements have also been made for live relays by the news channels. Senior party leaders and spokespersons will be available from the morning to comment on the poll results," he said.

The counting agents of the BJP for all the 70 Assembly segments have been briefed by the party leaders and given necessary instructions to be followed on Tuesday, he added.