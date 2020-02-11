Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Congress winners

The fate of 672 candidates who contested in the Delhi assembly election will be decided on Tuesday (February 11) after the voting concluded on February 8. The main contest in the Delhi poll is between the three key parties - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.
The national capital recorded a total voter turnout of 62.59 % which is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Ballimaran assembly constituency which comes under Chandni Chowk recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent and the lowest voter turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment which stood at 45.4 per cent.
In the Delhi assembly poll 2020, Congress contested on 61 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi assembly. Congress didn't contesting on nine constituencies including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla. Congress's list included names of leaders like Alka Lamba, Laxman Rawat, Adarsh Shastri and Romesh Sabharwal.
As per the EC, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.
Here's the list of winners of Congress:
|Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Congress Winners
|Constituency
|Winner
|Narela
|Burari
|Timarpur
|Adarsh Nagar
|Badli
|Rithala
|Bawana
|Mundka
|Kirari
|Sultanpur Majra
|Nangloi Jat
|Mangol Puri
|Rohini
|Shalimar Bagh
|Shakur Basti
|Tri Nagar
|Wazirpur
|Model Town
|Sadar Bazar
|Chandni Chowk
|Matia Mahal
|Ballimanm
|Karol Bagh
|Patel Nagar
|Moti Nagar
|Madipur
|Rajouri Garden
|Hari Nagar
|Tilak Nagar
|Janakpuri
|Vikaspuri
|Uttam Nagar
|Dwarka
|Matiala
|Najafgarh
|Bijwasan
|Palam
|Delhi Cantonment
|Rajinder Nagar
|New Delhi
|Jangpura
|Kasturba Nagar
|Malviya Nagar
|R K Puram
|Mehrauli
|Chhatarpur
|Deoli
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Sangam Vihar
|Greater Kailash
|Kalkaji
|Tugalakabad
|Badarpur
|Okhla
|Trilokpuri
|Kondli
|Patparganj
|Laxmi Nagar
|Vishwas Nagar
|Krishna Nagar
|Gandhi Nagar
|Shahdara
|Seemapuri
|Rohtas Nagar
|Seelampur
|Ghonda
|Babarpur
|Gukalpur
|Mustafabad
|Karawal Nagar
In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, the Congress had failed to open its account.