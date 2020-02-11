हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Congress winners

The national capital recorded a total voter turnout of 62.59 % which is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

Delhi assembly election result 2020: List of Congress winners

The fate of 672 candidates who contested in the Delhi assembly election will be decided on Tuesday (February 11) after the voting concluded on February 8. The main contest in the Delhi poll is between the three key parties - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

The national capital recorded a total voter turnout of 62.59 % which is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Ballimaran assembly constituency which comes under Chandni Chowk recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent and the lowest voter turnout was recorded at Delhi Cantonment which stood at 45.4 per cent.

In the Delhi assembly poll 2020, Congress contested on 61 out of the total 70 seats in Delhi assembly. Congress didn't contesting on nine constituencies including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla. Congress's list included names of leaders like Alka Lamba, Laxman Rawat, Adarsh Shastri and Romesh Sabharwal.  

As per the EC, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.

Here's the list of winners of Congress:

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Congress Winners
Constituency Winner
Narela  
Burari  
Timarpur  
Adarsh Nagar  
Badli  
Rithala  
Bawana  
Mundka  
Kirari  
Sultanpur Majra  
Nangloi Jat  
Mangol Puri  
Rohini  
Shalimar Bagh  
Shakur Basti  
Tri Nagar  
Wazirpur  
Model Town  
Sadar Bazar  
Chandni Chowk  
Matia Mahal  
Ballimanm  
Karol Bagh  
Patel Nagar  
Moti Nagar  
Madipur  
Rajouri Garden  
Hari Nagar  
Tilak Nagar  
Janakpuri  
Vikaspuri  
Uttam Nagar  
Dwarka  
Matiala  
Najafgarh  
Bijwasan  
Palam  
Delhi Cantonment  
Rajinder Nagar  
New Delhi  
Jangpura  
Kasturba Nagar  
Malviya Nagar  
R K Puram  
Mehrauli  
Chhatarpur  
Deoli  
Ambedkar Nagar  
Sangam Vihar  
Greater Kailash  
Kalkaji  
Tugalakabad  
Badarpur  
Okhla  
Trilokpuri  
Kondli  
Patparganj  
Laxmi Nagar  
Vishwas Nagar  
Krishna Nagar  
Gandhi Nagar  
Shahdara  
Seemapuri  
Rohtas Nagar  
Seelampur  
Ghonda  
Babarpur  
Gukalpur  
Mustafabad  
Karawal Nagar  

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, the Congress had failed to open its account. 

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi assembly election 2020 resultDelhi Assembly election result
Next
Story

Delhi Assembly election result 2020: BJP exudes confidence of forming govt in Delhi

Must Watch

PT7M33S

DNA: Exit polls predict AAP's win in Delhi assembly elections, Party still raise question on EVM