Delhi assembly poll 2020: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Matiala constituency

New Delhi: Accompanied by scores of supporters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow in northwest Delhi's Matiala Assembly constituency on Thursday. Kejriwal was going around the constituency in an open black and yellow-colored jeep where he interacted with the locals and urged them to vote for the party in the upcoming election.

Matiala MLA Gulab Singh Yadav also accompanied Kejriwal in his visit to the place

During the roadshow, AAP supporters were seen holding placards in support of various schemes of the government, including free healthcare, and electricity. They were also seen dancing in the tune of the party's anthem 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'.

Shakuntala Devi, a 42-year-old homemaker, peeped from her window as the roadshow moved past her house. "I am glad that we have the option of voting for a party like AAP in Delhi otherwise we would have been forced to cast our vote either for the BJP or the Congress. The AAP has worked more than any party I have seen," she said.

Two houses ahead, Ramesh Gaur said he is also planning to vote for the AAP in the upcoming polls. "I am a Congress supporter but I will be voting for the AAP. It would be interesting to see if they are able to fulfill their promises made for the next five years," he said.

In the last phase of campaigning, Kejriwal will hold eight 'town hall' sessions at different locations of Delhi and will also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.