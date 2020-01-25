Delhi election 2020: BJP candidate Tajinder Bagga issued notice over his campaign song video

New Delhi: BJP's candidate from the Hari Nagar seat and Delhi BJP spokesperson, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, has been issued a notice by the Returning Officer over his campaign song video. He has been directed to state within 48 hours why the expenditure for the song shouldn't be computed and added to his election expenses.

However, giving a clarification in the matter Bagga claimed that the song was released before he had filed his nomination and had only been re-posted now.

Speaking to a news agency Bagga said, "This song was released before my nomination and has only been re-posted now. I respect the Election Commission and our lawyers are replying to them.''

Live TV

Bagga has also shared his campaign song on his Twitter handle with the caption 'How's the Josh'

The notice further states that the decision of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be final on the subject if Bagga fails to reply within the prescribed time.

Bagga is in the fray against Aam Aadmi Party`s Princess Dhillon and Congress` Surender Sethi.

The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two tenures. A total of 668 candidates will be contesting the Delhi Assembly election 2020 scheduled and an overall of 30 people withdrew their candidature as Friday marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The party could win only three seats in the last Assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats.

(With agency input)