delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi election 2020: BJP will install 60 smog towers if voted to power, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday was said that his party will install 60 smog towers after if they are voted to power in the upcoming assembly election. He was campaigning for his party in the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency where he was conducting BJP's newly formed campaigning program 'Twitter Chaupal'.

Tiwari slammed Aam Admi Party for taking no solid measures on the increasing pollution in Delhi and said that the AAP government only concern is to spend money on self-promotion. Tiwari said, ''Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees on advertisements for self-promotion but did not do anything to curb the pollution in Delhi.'' He added, ''After coming to power, the BJP will install 60 smog towers to curb the pollution in Delhi.''

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari is continuously seen stressing on the increasing pollution problem in Delhi during his election campaigns. In his visit to Greater Kailash said that  Kejriwal government had 'failed' and the people of Delhi are ready to support our party. 

Asserting that the party that solved the problems of people would win the upcoming polls, Tiwari raised the slogan of  'Bahut Ho Gaya Dilli Ka Nuksaan, Ab BJP Karegi Iska Samadhan' (Delhi has suffered a lot, the BJP will fix it now).

Delhi will go into single-phase polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. 

(With agency input)

 

